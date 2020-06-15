Buffalo man in hospital after being seriously hurt during incident with police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man is in the hospital tonight after police say he was seriously hurt during an incident with officers.

It happened early this morning at a laundromat in North Buffalo.

That man is 31-year-old John Barker.

Buffalo police say he’s currently at ECMC.

Police say they got a call of trespassing shortly before 2 a.m. at the EZ Wash Laundry on Delaware Ave. near Hertel Ave.

When they got there, the laundry mat employee asked police to remove Barker from the business.

Officers asked Barker to leave, which he did.

Police say he came back with a piece of wood with a sharp edge and threatened the employee while officers were still there.

They say an officer tackled Barker, and Barker hit his head.

He was taken to ECMC, and police say he suffered a skull injury.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo says it’s never an easy situation, especially now with all eyes on the Buffalo Police Department.

Barker has been charged with burglary, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Rinaldo tells us there is body camera footage and surveillance video from the laundry mat. That’s being reviewed by Commissioner Byron Lockwood.

We tried to talk to the manager at the laundry mat but no one wanted to go on camera.

Buffalo Police say their internal affairs unit is investigating this incident.