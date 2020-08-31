Buffalo man in stable condition after shooting near Wick Street on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the scene near Wick Street and Brier Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Detectives say a 29-year-old Buffalo man was shot and transported to ECMC, where he was initially listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information can contact Buffalo Police on their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.