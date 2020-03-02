Buffalo man indicted after discovery of body in vicinity of Central Terminal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on charges of murder and concealment of a human corpse.

After a passerby noticed a body there, police responded to Paderewski Drive, in the vicinity of the Buffalo Central Terminal, on the afternoon of January 25.

Marguerite Reading, 53, was later identified as the victim. Police then charged Antonio Lee, 30, with her death.

Officers say Lee fatally stabbed the woman. If he is convicted, he could spend 25 years to life in prison.

Lee will be back in court on May 1 for a pre-trial hearing. Currently, he remains held without bail.