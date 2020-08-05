Buffalo man indicted after fatal shooting on Stockbridge Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Andrello Brown, 36, has been indicted in the fatal shooting of Clint Reeder.

This past April, the 41-year-old victim was struck by gunfire on Stockbridge Ave. near Parkridge Ave. in Buffalo.

Brown was subsequently charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, the Buffalo man could spend 25 years to life in prison.

He’ll be back in court on September 2, and remains held without bail.

