Buffalo man indicted after fatal shooting on Stockbridge Avenue

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Andrello Brown, 36, has been indicted in the fatal shooting of Clint Reeder.

This past April, the 41-year-old victim was struck by gunfire on Stockbridge Ave. near Parkridge Ave. in Buffalo.

Brown was subsequently charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, the Buffalo man could spend 25 years to life in prison.

He’ll be back in court on September 2, and remains held without bail.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss