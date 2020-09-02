Buffalo man indicted for allegedly shooting backseat passenger on Kensington Expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man has been indicted for allegedly shooting a backseat passenger while driving on the Kensington Expressway.

30-year-old Timothy Eatmon was arraigned Wednesday before an Erie County Court Judgement. Eatmon is charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says.

According to officials, Eatmon was allegedly driving inbound on the Kensington Expressway at 2 a.m. on February 1, when he shot the victim multiple times as they were sitting in the backseat of the vehicle.

The victim escaped the vehicle, and officials tell us he was taken to the hospital by a good samaritan who saw him on the side of the highway.

He spent several days at ECMC but survived the shooting.

Eatmon is due back in court on October 21 at 10 a.m. for motions and is currently held without bail.

