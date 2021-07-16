Buffalo man indicted for allegedly shooting woman outside his Quincy St. home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says a Buffalo man was indicted Thursday afternoon on an attempted murder charge for shooting a woman outside his Quincy Street home.

Officials say 64-year-old Edward Bald allegedly intentionally shot the woman on February 23 at 9 p.m.

Flynn’s office says the victim continues to recover from being shot in the chest.

Bald is due back in court on July 29, at 3:30 p.m. He’s currently held without bail.

According to the DA’s office, the indictment charges Bald with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault.

He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges.