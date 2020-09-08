Buffalo man indicted for deadly 2019 crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-A Buffalo man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger has been arraigned.

A judge indicted Tremayne Brooks on several charges including vehicular manslaughter. Prosecutors say he was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.



It happened on Memorial Drive in August 2019. The crash caused the vehicle to flip over.

His passenger died at the scene. Police say they also found an illegal gun inside the vehcile.



Brooks tried to run away from the crash, but police arrested him. He’s scheduled to be back in court next month and could spend up to 15-years in prison if convicted.