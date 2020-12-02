Buffalo man indicted for fatal arson of home on Concord Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced the virtual arraignment of 46-year-old Daniel Martinez of Buffalo, who’s charged with second-degree murder.

According to DA John Flynn’s Office, at 2:45 a.m. on September 30, Martinez intentionally set the inside of his girlfriend’s residence on the first floor of a multi-family home on Concord Avenue in the Queen City.

Officials say 66-year-old Maria Galazka, the girlfriend’s mother, was in her bed at the time and suffered multiple burns and smoke inhalation. She died at ECMC on November 5.

A Buffalo firefighter was injured fighting the blaze but, he was treated and released from ECMC. Officials also say a resident in the upper apartment was unharmed but displaced.

If convicted on all charges, Martinez faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

On Wednesday, a State Supreme Court Justice presided over a bail review of this case.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says they argued that Martinez remains in jail. After hearing arguments, the judge set bail at $500,000 with electronic monitoring.