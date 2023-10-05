BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on multiple charges, including murder, for his involvement in an alleged fatal shooting in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood that killed two people and injured another, the Erie County District Attorney announced Thursday.

According to police, in July 2023, 21-year-old Clarence E. Thomas, allegedly, intentionally fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle in the 100 block of Isabelle Street. They say five people were in the vehicle at the time, three of which were struck by the gunfire.

The three victims were transported to ECMC, where one victim, 20-year-old Treyvon Flood, was pronounced dead and a second victim, 20-year-old DeMarkus Manners, succumbed to his injuries four days later. The third victim, a 19-year-old male, was hospitalized with three gunshot wounds to his upper back.

Thomas was indicted on the following charges:

One count of murder in the first degree

Two counts of murder in the second degree

Three counts of attempted murder in the second degree

One count of assault in the second degree

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Thomas is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 17 for a pre-trial conference. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. He remains to be held without bail.