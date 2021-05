BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County DA John Flynn’s Office says 22-year-old Michael Santiago of Buffalo was virtually arraigned this morning before an Erie County Court Judge on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder.

Santiago allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old Jerry Bonilla Matos on Newton Street last August.

Flynn’s Office says he is held without bail, and there is no return court date at this time.

Santiago faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.