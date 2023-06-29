BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was indicted Thursday for his alleged involvement in a fatal stabbing on Buffalo’s West Side, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Timothy Austin, 36, was indicted on one charge of manslaughter in the first degree.

In June 2023, Buffalo police say they responded to a reported stabbing on Niagara Street at approximately 1 p.m. Police say they found the victim, a 49-year-old man, with a stab wound to his chest.

The victim, later identified as Tremaine Mayfield, was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

Austin faces a maximum sentence of 25 years prison if convicted of the highest charge. He is scheduled to return to court on July 31 for a pre-trial conference.