Buffalo man indicted on animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing family cat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, 41-year-old Antonio Brown, alleged of killing the family cat by hanging, has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials tell News 4 the incident happened on September 7, 2019, inside an apartment on Carolina Street in the City of Buffalo.

Martin allegedly also texted photos of the dead cat to two juveniles.

He was released on his own recognizance and is set to return to court on Wednesday, February 19, at 9:30 a.m.

He faces a maximum sentence of two years in jail if convicted on all charges.