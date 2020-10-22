Buffalo man indicted on charges of arson, burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man has been indicted on charges of arson and burglary.

During a protest this past May, prosecutors say Courtland Renford threw a burning cardboard box through a first-floor window at Buffalo City Hall. This resulted in damage to the walls and floor, officials say.

Earlier that night, authorities say Renford and others broke a glass door to get into a convenience store on Elmwood Ave. near Summer St.

Renford was accused of stealing a drink and multiple packs of cigarettes.

He’s currently in federal custody on a pending matter before the U.S. District Court.

If convicted, Renford could spend up to 15 years in prison.

