Buffalo man indicted on charges of assaulting police, obtaining weapon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on felony charges after an incident involving Hamburg police in Buffalo.

This past September, detectives with the Town of Hamburg Police Department went to a department store on Delaware Ave. in Buffalo to get surveillance video related to a stolen vehicle investigation.

They say the suspect in the vehicle theft allegedly used a credit card belonging to the victim at the store.

While the detectives were at the store, the suspect — 49-year-old Joel Anzalone, went there, too.

Prosecutors say the detectives confronted Anzalone in the parking lot, but he allegedly refused to obey their commands to turn off the vehicle.

Officials say Anzalone then drove away while detectives held onto the vehicle. Both detectives were injured.

One of the detectives was partially inside the vehicle as it moved, and although he was able to free himself, his weapon and holster were reported missing afterwards.

Anzalone was arraigned on charges of assault, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a weapon Monday morning. He’s scheduled to return for more proceedings on December 17 and is being held on $100,000 bail.