Buffalo man indicted on charges of shooting neighbor’s dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend up to two years in jail if he’s convicted of intentionally shooting his neighbor’s dog.

Timothy Manning, 58, has been indicted on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals; discharge of a shotgun; and overdriving, torturing and injuring animals.

The first of those charges is a felony.

Prosecutors say Manning fatally shot his neighbor’s dog with a shotgun this past April. The incident allegedly happened on Buffum St.

After appearing in court Monday afternoon, Manning was released on his own recognizance. He’ll be back in court on November 12.

