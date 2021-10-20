Buffalo man accused of trying to kill person in parked vehicle indicted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.
Prosecutors say Dajon Wells, 21, tried to kill another man this past May.
According to Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Wells approached a parked vehicle on Donovan Drive near E. Ferry Street during the early morning hours.
There, they say he shot a man in the passenger seat multiple times with an illegal weapon. The driver allegedly ran, and the victim tried to drive away, but crashed the vehicle, prosecutors say.
The victim was eventually taken to ECMC by ambulance. His injuries included a gunshot wound to his face.
Wells will be back in court for a pre-trial conference on November 9. Currently, he’s in custody without bail. If he’s convicted, Wells could spend up to 25 years in prison.
