Buffalo man indicted on charges related to Christmas Eve killing of teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old from Buffalo could spend 25 years to life in prison if he’s convicted of killing a teenager.

Calvin Clemons, 19, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s been accused of killing 17-year-old Felix Aguirre on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened early that morning while Aguirre was sitting in a parked vehicle on Liddell Street. He died at the scene.

According to officials, an illegal weapon was used in this homicide.

“All homicides are tragic, but this case is particularly heartbreaking. A teenage boy was murdered on Christmas Eve as his family was mourning the loss of his brother who was also killed in shooting a few months prior,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says. “I am committed to obtaining justice for this family by prosecuting this defendant for his crime while continuing to seek the person responsible for the murder of the victim’s brother Luis Rivera. I encourage anyone with information that may help us solved this case to come forward.”

Clemons, who is being held without bail, is also pending prosecution in relation to another homicide. He and an adolescent were accused of killing 20-year-old Lockport resident Trenten Sink during a robbery on C Street in Buffalo.

Officials say that incident happened this past March. Clemons is scheduled to be back in court on two separate dates in March.