BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder following a fatal stabbing last month.

Prosecutors say David Miszko, 43, killed Richard D’Andrea, 34, in the vicinity of Spann St. on the night of September 13.

Miszko was taken into custody and held without bail. He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the charge.

