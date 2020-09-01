Buffalo man indicted on murder charge for stabbing near E. Ferry and Wohlers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man was arraigned in court on Tuesday for his role in a fatal stabbing in the area of East Ferry Street and Wohlers Avenue in July.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says 57-year-old Anthony L. Daniels, also known as Tony Daniels, Tony Ziegler, and “Zig,” allegedly stabbed and killed 64-year-old Daryl Carter on July 29 at 8:30 p.m.

Daniels’ indictment charges him with one count of second-degree murder.

There’s no return court date scheduled at this time and Daniels is held without bail.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.