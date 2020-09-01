Buffalo man indicted on murder charge for stabbing near E. Ferry and Wohlers

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man was arraigned in court on Tuesday for his role in a fatal stabbing in the area of East Ferry Street and Wohlers Avenue in July.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says 57-year-old Anthony L. Daniels, also known as Tony Daniels, Tony Ziegler, and “Zig,” allegedly stabbed and killed 64-year-old Daryl Carter on July 29 at 8:30 p.m.

Daniels’ indictment charges him with one count of second-degree murder.

There’s no return court date scheduled at this time and Daniels is held without bail.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss