BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on a count of second-degree murder.

Hommys Rivera-Lopez, 24, was accused of fatally shooting Emmanuel Correa-Villegas in the vicinity of Letchworth St. this past October.

Prosecutors say he then fled to Puerto Rico, where he was located by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Waiving extradition, Rivera-Lopez was returned to Buffalo for prosecution.

If convicted, he could spend 25 years to life in prison.

As for now, he remains held without bail.