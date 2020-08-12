Buffalo man indicted on murder, criminal contempt charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Buffalo man has been indicted on charges of murder and criminal contempt.

Prosecutors say Talyn Williams fatally stabbed a woman outside a home on Doat St. this past June.

The stabbing followed an altercation with another woman inside the home around 2:30 a.m., officials say. After this, they say Williams stabbed 28-year-old Allison Turner, who died from her injuries at ECMC.

After Williams’ initial arraignment, an order of protection was issued on behalf of the first woman involved in the incident. Prosecutors say Williams violated this twice while he was in custody at the Erie County Holding Center.

He currently remains remanded without bail, and will be back in court for a pre-trial conference on September 3.

If convicted, Williams could spend 25 years to life in prison.

