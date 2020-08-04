Buffalo man indicted on murder, manslaughter charges after death of 2-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on charges of murder and manslaughter following the death of a 2-year-old.

Nathaniel Baker, 24, was charged with killing his girlfriend’s child, Jordan Robinson, by beating him at a home on Theodore St. Prosecutors say it happened this past January.

Robinson was pronounced dead after being taken to ECMC.

Baker could spend 25 years to life in prison if convicted. He remains held without bail, and will be back in court next Thursday for a motion argument.

