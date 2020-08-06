Buffalo man indicted on murder, weapon possession charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Josean Roman-Cruz, 37, was accused of fatally shooting Wilfredo Justiniano this past March. The 50-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the vicinity of Pennsylvania St. and Lakeview Ave.

Four days after this, Roman-Cruz was apprehended. At the time, prosecutors say a different, illegal loaded gun was allegedly found in the vehicle he was driving.

Roman-Cruz remains held without bail, and will return to court for a hearing on Monday.

If convicted, he could spend 40 years to life in prison.

