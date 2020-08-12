Buffalo man indicted on rape and sexual abuse charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, 39-year-old Rashawne Smith of Buffalo has been virtually arraigned before an Erie County Court Judge on an indictment charging him with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

Smith allegedly forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim in the City of Buffalo during the early morning hours of April 29.

His arraignment was Tuesday, according to the DA’s Office, and officials tell us he is supposed to return to court on Thursday, September 10, at 10 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.

If convicted on all charges, DA John Flynn says Smith faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

The judge issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim, and Smith is being held without bail.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.