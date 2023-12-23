BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Saturday, according to Buffalo police.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police said they responded to the scene on the 500 block of Stockbridge Avenue where a male was reportedly struck multiple times by gunfire.

The victim was transported to ECMC for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.