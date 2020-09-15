Buffalo man killed in shooting on Kenmore Avenue

Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man was fatally shot on Kenmore Ave. Monday afternoon.

Buffalo police responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

The name of the victim, who died at the scene, has not been released.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting. Anyone with information on it can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

