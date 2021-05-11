Buffalo man killed in shooting on Progressive Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man is dead after being shot on Progressive Ave. Monday night.

Buffalo police responded to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. After arriving, they took the victim to ECMC, where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.