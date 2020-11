BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say a man is listed in serious condition at ECMC following a shooting Saturday night.

Detectives tell News 4 the shooting happened inside a clothing store in the 400 block of East Amherst Street. It appears the incident was targeted.

The 28-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle just after 10:20 p.m. after he was shot multiple times.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling or texting their tip call line at 716-847-2255.