Buffalo man on parole admits to endangering the welfare of a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man on parole pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in front of a city court judge on Thursday.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s Office says 39-year-old Richard Tyes was arraigned on one count of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, but an investigation by his office determined the sexual abuse charge was not sustainable.

The sexual abuse charge is dismissed now, according to the DA’s office.

Tyes showed the victim, who was younger than 13-years-old, sexually explicit images and videos on a cell phone.

He’s set to return to court on April 7, at 9:30 a.m. for sentencing.

Tyes faces a year in jail and remains in custody.