Blizzard Warning
Continues in southern half of Western New York through 4 p.m. Friday, Winter Weather Advisory to the north
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 66 active closings. Click for more details.

Buffalo man on parole admits to endangering the welfare of a child

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man on parole pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in front of a city court judge on Thursday.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s Office says 39-year-old Richard Tyes was arraigned on one count of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, but an investigation by his office determined the sexual abuse charge was not sustainable.

The sexual abuse charge is dismissed now, according to the DA’s office.

Tyes showed the victim, who was younger than 13-years-old, sexually explicit images and videos on a cell phone.

He’s set to return to court on April 7, at 9:30 a.m. for sentencing.

Tyes faces a year in jail and remains in custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss