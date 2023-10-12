BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing multiple felony charges following a shots fired incident on LaSalle Avenue last month, Buffalo police announced.

Police say, at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 30, they responded to the scene on the 600 block of LaSalle Avenue for reported shots fired where, they say, they located shell casings and detectives immediately began an investigation.

On Tuesday, police say, they arrested 38-year-old Tremel Stone following a traffic stop. They say he was identified as a suspect for his alleged involvement in the shots fired incident during an investigation.

According to police, the occupants of the vehicle were detained and a SCCY GVI loaded pistol was located in the vehicle. They say the pistol was the same caliber as the weapon involved in the shots fired incident.

Stone, who police say was on out on bail for a separate gun arrest at the time of the shots fired incident, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.