BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing multiple felony charges following a shots fired incident on LaSalle Avenue last month, Buffalo police announced.
Police say, at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 30, they responded to the scene on the 600 block of LaSalle Avenue for reported shots fired where, they say, they located shell casings and detectives immediately began an investigation.
On Tuesday, police say, they arrested 38-year-old Tremel Stone following a traffic stop. They say he was identified as a suspect for his alleged involvement in the shots fired incident during an investigation.
According to police, the occupants of the vehicle were detained and a SCCY GVI loaded pistol was located in the vehicle. They say the pistol was the same caliber as the weapon involved in the shots fired incident.
Stone, who police say was on out on bail for a separate gun arrest at the time of the shots fired incident, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.
latest Posts
- Daytime Buffalo: Oct. 12, 2023
- WATCH: NASA launch sets sights on metal-rich asteroid, possible core of small planet
- Oklahoma man clears his name of murder conviction using pandemic relief funds
- Police seek charges against 3 men after fight at Patriots’ game, man’s death
- Chipotle preparing to raise prices, company confirms
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.