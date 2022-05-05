BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide Thursday afternoon.
Justice C. Coniglio was speeding east on Clinton Street on Dec. 1, 2021, around 11:15 p.m. while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine when he rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the Babcock Street intersection, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
The crash pushed the victim’s vehicle into the back of a second vehicle that was also stopped at the intersection.
James Boyd, 47, of Pennsylvania was in the vehicle initially rear-ended and died at the scene.
Coniglio was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle rear-ended suffered minor injuries.
The 31-year-old faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He’ll be back in court for sentencing on September 8 at 2 p.m. He’s being held without bail.
“DA Flynn commends the Buffalo Police Department Accident Investigation Unit their work in this case,” the DA’s Office said.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.