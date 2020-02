BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man has admitted to attempted murder.

This past September, Joel Dean shot another person multiple times on Westminster Ave., in an attempt to kill them. It happened on the front porch of a home around 3 a.m.

After the shooting, the victim was taken to ECMC to be treated for serious injuries, which included a collapsed lung.

When he’s sentenced on April 2, Dean could spend up to 25 years in prison. Currently, he remains in custody without bail.