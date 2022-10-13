BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A guilty plea has come after a man was fatally shot nearly two years ago on Halloween.

On Tuesday afternoon, Buffalo resident Odell Wilkins, 22, admitted to first-degree manslaughter, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. The charge could land him up to 25 years in prison.

The 2020 shooting took place around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue. The victim, Patrick Kent, was 22 years old.

Wilkins, who will be sentenced on December 15, remains held in custody without bail.