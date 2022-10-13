BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A guilty plea has come after a man was fatally shot nearly two years ago on Halloween.
On Tuesday afternoon, Buffalo resident Odell Wilkins, 22, admitted to first-degree manslaughter, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. The charge could land him up to 25 years in prison.
The 2020 shooting took place around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue. The victim, Patrick Kent, was 22 years old.
Wilkins, who will be sentenced on December 15, remains held in custody without bail.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.