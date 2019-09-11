Buffalo man pleads guilty to gun and drug charges in two cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges in Erie County Court on Tuesday.

The DA’s office says Laotis Green, 26, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

Green was the passenger in a vehicle police pulled over on William and Thomas Streets on April 12 of last year. When an officer approached the vehicle, he smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle.

Police say Green ran from the scene while the search uncovered more than four ounces of cocaine in the center console. Authorities were able to link the cocaine to Green through DNA analysis.

On April 28, 2018, police responded to a 911 call when they approached a parked vehicle on Johnson Street. They found Green, who was wanted on a warrant, in the front passenger seat. Police found a pistol in the front passenger seat during a search. They again used DNA analysis to determine it was linked to Green.

Green faces eight years in prison and is being held without bail.

His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, November 7 at 9:30 a.m.