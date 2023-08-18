BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday for fatally shooting a man in 2018, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

Bryant Ziegler, Jr., 33, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

In June 2018, at approximately 3 a.m., Ziegler, authorities say, shot a victim with an illegal gun on Genesee Street, near High Street.

The victim, 36-year-old Paris Warren, Jr., died at the scene.

Ziegler faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 7. He continues to be held without bail.

Ziegler’s co-defendant, 26-year-old Sidney Watson of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree for his role in the fatal 2018 shooting. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 27 and continues to be held without bail.