BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a felony charge after pleading guilty to causing the shooting death of a woman, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Victor “Bookie” Cramer-Williams, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

In January 2022, Cramer-Williams, authorities say, fired multiple shots from an illegal weapon toward a male victim on Auburn Avenue. Another person was injured by gunfire and Cramer-Williams fled the scene.

Both victims, a 47-year-old male and a 37-year-old woman, were taken to ECMC for treatment. The male victim survived his injuries but the woman, Erica Ralston, later died from her injuries.

In April 2022, authorities say Cramer-Williams was located by Buffalo police, U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, at a West Utica Street residence.

Authorities say Cramer-Williams jumped out of a window, onto a garage roof in an attempt to evade arrest. While running from police, authorities say, he threw a black bag on Brayton Street and refused multiple commands to stop and fought with officers.

Cramer-Williams was ultimately tased by a Buffalo police officer and taken into custody. Authorities say an illegal pistol was found in the bag thrown by Cramer-Williams.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 23 and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He continues to be held without bail.