Buffalo man received SSA benefits for more than 5 years after father’s death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced for stealing more than five years’ worth of social security benefits that were meant for his father.

Abdulkawi Al Shuaibi’s father died in August 2013. Up to that point, he had been receiving retirement benefits.

Those benefits should have stopped coming in once he had passed. But instead, the Social Security Administration (SSA) continued paying them until February 2019.

Al Shuaibi, who is now 48, used this money for himself after his father died. In all, he fraudulently received $76,393.50.

Al Shuaibi was ordered to pay full restitution and was sentenced to time served and two years of supervision.