Buffalo man sentenced 13 years behind bars after pointing loaded gun at people on Person Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– 37-year old Gregory Steele of Buffalo has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and 5 years of post-release supervision after pointing a gun at a group of people in Buffalo.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says on July 2, 2019, Steele pointed an illegal loaded revolver at a group of people on Person Street in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police officers later found the weapon in the trunk of a car.

Officials say Steele was linked to the weapon through DNA analysis.

The D.A.’s office tells us, “A jury found Steele guilty of one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class “C” violent felony on March 9, 2020 following a one-week trial.”

Steele was convicted of the highest count in the indictment against him.