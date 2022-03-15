BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is going to spend 5.5 years in prison after two separate incidents in the city.

In December 2020, Mario Crawford, 26, tried to drive away when police were responding to Olympic and Dorris avenues for a report of shots fired, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

While leaving the area, Crawford’s vehicle hit a patrol car and forced another patrol vehicle to swerve out of the way. Crawford subsequently hit a utility pole on Kensington before getting out and running away.

He was taken into custody after a brief chase. While police were arresting him, they found a bag with approximately 400 methamphetamine pills on the ground. And under the seat of his vehicle, an illegal, loaded pistol was found.

After he was arraigned, Crawford was released on bail, but he failed to appear in court again. A warrant was issued for his arrest, the District Attorney’s Office says.

The following September, Crawford was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was pulled over at Tonawanda and Amherst streets. An illegal, loaded handgun was found under his seat again. In addition to being arrested on the indictment warrant related to the first incident, he was also charged for the gun.

This past December, Crawford pleaded guilty to the charges from both incidents:

criminal possession of a controlled substance

criminal possession of a weapon

attempted criminal possession of a weapon

Crawford was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for the first incident and two years for the second. He’ll serve those sentences consecutively.

In addition to prison time, Crawford will spend five years under post-release supervision.