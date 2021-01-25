Buffalo man sentenced for 2018 crash that injured Buffalo police officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced after a crash sent four people, including himself and two Buffalo police officers to ECMC.

Back in December 2018, Buffalo police tried to stop a vehicle with dark, tinted windows and no license plate lights at E. Ferry St. and Wohlers Ave.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver, 31-year-old Andre Goldsmith, quickly drove away.

Officers followed the vehicle up E. Ferry, and noticed that other vehicles were maneuvering away to avoid it.

As this was happening, officers in a housing unit patrol vehicle on E. Ferry near Kehr St. heard the call about Goldsmith, and when they turned on their overhead lights and tried to make a three-point turn, Goldsmith’s vehicle rear-ended the patrol vehicle.

This spun the patrol vehicle and forced in down the street. Goldsmith’s vehicle proceeded to hit a fire hydrant and a light pole before becoming wedged between another light pole and the side entryway to a church.

Goldsmith and his passenger were extricated from their vehicle and taken to ECMC. The driver didn’t suffer any serious injuries, but his passenger broke both ankles and needed surgery.

One of the officers suffered neck and shoulder injuries, and needed to be off work for several months. The other suffered neck and back injuries that have prevented him from coming back to work.

On Monday morning, Goldsmith was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for attempted assault. He will also be under supervision for five years after his release.