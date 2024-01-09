BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend the next seven years in prison for beating another man with a 2×4 wood board, the Erie County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

36-year-old Richard Frazier beat another man with the wood board near the NFTA Metro Rail station on East Utica Street on the evening of April 14, 2023.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found unconscious the next morning. He was taken to ECMC to be treated for injuries to his head and jaw. He is still recovering.

Frazier pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault on Nov. 1, 2023. Following his prison sentence, he will spend five years on post-release supervision.