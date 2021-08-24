Buffalo man sentenced for breaking into, stealing from railroad cars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend a year and a half in prison after breaking into and stealing from railroad cars.
Prosecutors say that in May and June 2018, 26-year-old Ray Christowski, while working with Paul Krieger and Nicholas Birdwell, entered railroad cars nine different times.
The railroad cars contained interstate shipments of freight in transit.
Christowski was convicted of breaking into and larceny from interstate carrier facilities after prosecutors say he and his co-defendants stole thousands of dollars’ worth of property.
That property included tires, rims and bourbon. More than $4,700 in property was taken from vehicles, while more than $3,100 in alcohol was stolen.
Christowski will spend 18 months in prison, but Birdwell and Krieger are awaiting sentencing. In addition to his time behind bars, Christowski will also spend three years under supervision after he’s released.
Crime News
