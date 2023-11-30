BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to serve time in prison for fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

Javair D. Walker, 21, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Thursday morning.

In August 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Walker fired “at least one shot” from an illegal weapon into a crowd of people who were involved in a fight, in the area of Page Street and Lawn Avenue, authorities said.

A 17-year-old girl was struck in the chest during the incident, according to authorities. The victim was transported to ECMC where she was pronounced dead.

In September 2023, Walker was located in the Cleveland, Ohio area by US Marshals and was returned to Western New York to be prosecuted. In October 2023, Walker was found guilty by jury of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.