BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for fatally stabbing his girlfriend.

This past August, Jose Eiras Oviedo, 53, stabbed Alina Vega-Lantaron, 57, during a dispute inside their apartment on 15th St.

Oviedo also suffered a stab wound during the incident. This past October, he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

In addition to time in prison, Oviedo was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.