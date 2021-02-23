Buffalo man sentenced for gun and vehicular manslaughter charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man will spend the next 3 1/2 years in prison, followed by an indeterminate sentence of 1-3 years in prison, following his guilty plea to gun and vehicular manslaughter charges.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Tremayne Brooks received the determinate sentence for his guilty plea to possessing an illegal gun, which he will serve before beginning the vehicular manslaughter sentence.

Back on August 3, 2019, at 6 a.m., Brooks was driving under the influence of marijuana and alcohol on Memorial Drive in Buffalo.

Officials say he lost control of the SUV and hit a tree. The crash caused the vehicle to flip over, according to the DA’s Office.

Brooks’ passenger, 42-year-old Toni Abernathy, died at the scene. Investigators found an illegal gun inside the vehicle.

The DA’s Office tells News 4 that Brooks attempted to run away from the crash but was arrested nearby and taken to ECMC.

He spent nearly a month in the hospital to be treated for his injuries, the DA’s Office says.

Brooks pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charges in the indictment against him in November of last year.