BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is going behind bars after being found guilty of multiple felonies, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Daiquin Gray, 28, was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for shooting a man to death during an attempted robbery. He was found guilty in April 2023 of one count of murder in the second degree, one count of robbery in the first degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

His sentencing comes after a four-day trial. Jurors rendered their decision approximately two hours after deliberation.

In April 2021, just after 6 p.m., Gray approached the victim, 38-year-old Marcques Robinson of Buffalo, with the intent to commit robbery, according to authorities. The crime, they say, occurred as Robinson was pumping gas into his vehicle at a gas station on East Delavan Avenue and Grinder Street.

Authorities say Gray intentionally fired multiple shots at Robinson, who attempted to flee the attack but collapsed to the ground. After Robinson fell, they say, Gray stole the his gold chain necklace.

Robinson later died from his injuries.

Gray’s co-defendant, 33-year-old Corey Bell of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in the first degree. He was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision.