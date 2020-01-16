Buffalo man sentenced for using drugs to coerce victims into prostitution

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–U.S. Attorney James Kennedy’s Office announced Thursday 52-year-old Valentino Shine Sr., will spend the next thirty years in prison.

Shine was convicted by a jury of five counts of sex trafficking and one count of sex trafficking conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, using, and maintaining a drug-involved premise, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

He also is ordered to pay $73,600 to the victims.

Shine ran a sex trafficking operation out of his Humboldt Parkway residence in Buffalo.

Officials tell News 4 he would withhold drugs to coerce women to engage in commercial sex acts.

Evidence presented at his trial showed Shine was recovering from a cocaine addiction and knew the power that drug addiction could have over someone, and officials say he used this as a weapon to target vulnerable women.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Shine also used physical beatings, manipulation, and brainwashing to control his victims.

Three women that worked for him died of drug overdoses as a result of their addictions.