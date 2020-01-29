1  of  2
Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge and creating forged checks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 24-year-old Isaiah Lynch will spend five years in prison, and an undetermined sentence of one to three years for creating forged checks and a separate charge for illegally possessing a pistol.

Lynch admitted to directing others to cash the forged checks at different M&T Bank locations.

Accomplices would receive a portion of the cash for their role in the crime, according to officials. The bank lost a total of $9,071.08 as a result of the forgery.

Lynch previously admitted to similar check cashing crimes in Erie County.

He pleaded guilty to grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument on December 5, 2019, as well as pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon on October 9, 2018.

Police officers say they found Lynch in possession of a loaded semi-automatic pistol during a traffic stop on Wright Avenue in June 2018.

A judge sentenced him on both cases Wednesday.

The undetermined one to three-year prison sentence on each charge in the check scam case will run simultaneously to the sentence of five years in prison on the gun charge.

