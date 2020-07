BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man will spend ten years in prison after he slashed a woman’s face with a knife last year.



Omar Mapps, 46, pleaded guilty to that assault charge back in January and was sentenced Tuesday.



Prosecutors say Mapps jumped out from a fence and attacked a woman who was walking on Broadway near Lidell Street in May of last year.



The victim says she knew Mapps and she now has a permanent scar. Mapps will also serve five years of probation.