Buffalo man sentenced to 70 years in prison for his role in domestic violence case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–28-year-old Kaiden Haynes of Buffalo was virtually sentenced to 70 years in prison on Thursday for his role in a disturbing domestic violence case, the Erie County DA’s Office reports.

The DA’s Office tells News 4 Haynes was in a relationship with the female victim, and in March 2018, Hayne’s moved into the victim’s apartment in the City of Buffalo with her and her 10-year-old son.

Authorities say Haynes began physically abusing her about two months later and continued until his arrest in January 2019.

On multiple occasions, over ten months, the DA’s Office says Haynes repeatedly whipped, burned, cut, strangled, and tortured the victim with the intent to seriously or permanently disfigure her.

Haynes strangled her by wrapping an HDMI cable around her throat on multiple occasions, causing her physical injury and loss of consciousness.

The DA’s Office also says Haynes hurt the victim and her son using various objects in the household and forced her to hit her child, and the child to hit his mother with various objects.

DA John Flynn says Haynes acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of the child by repeatedly assaulting and torturing both him and his mother.

A jury found Haynes guilty as charged on March 20, 2020, on all 14 counts in the indictment against him following a two-week trial.

He was convicted on the following charges:

One count of Assault in the First Degree, a Class “B” violent felony

Eight counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Class “D” violent felonies

Two counts of Strangulation in the Second Degree, Class “D” violent felonies

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class “A” misdemeanors

In addition to the sentence, the judge issued a final no-contact order of protection on behalf of the victim and her son that remains in effect until January 23, 2097.

Also in court yesterday, Flynn says, Haynes pleaded guilty before a judge to second-degree harassment, for throwing a liquid substance at the face of a jail deputy while at the Erie County Holding Center on April 7, 2020.

The deputy was wearing a facemask at the time, and the mask tested positive for urine, according to the DA’s Office.

Haynes was sentenced to 15 days in jail, the maximum sentence for a violation.

“This is one of the most egregious cases of abuse that has been prosecuted by my office. The victim and her son suffered unspeakable violence at the hands of this defendant. I hope that they now feel safe knowing that their abuser is behind bars for a significant amount of time,” Flynn added.

